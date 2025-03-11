Global View Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global View Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,999 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 654,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 498,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,363,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSJQ opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1222 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

