Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,557,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.52.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

