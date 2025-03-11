Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $229,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $2,560,077.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,898.67. The trade was a 56.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,565 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.