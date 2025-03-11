Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

