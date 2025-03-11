Global View Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

