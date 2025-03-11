Global View Capital Management LLC Takes $10.30 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

