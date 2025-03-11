Global View Capital Management LLC Takes $366,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

