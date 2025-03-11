Global View Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

SIVR stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

