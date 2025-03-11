Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

ARGT opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

