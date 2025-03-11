Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 8,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 707% from the average daily volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
Goodman Group Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.
