Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of GSF stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47.45 ($0.61). 1,171,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,333. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.57 million, a P/E ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.48. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 42.40 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.60 ($0.91).

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (3.10) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund had a negative net margin of 80.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gore Street Energy Storage Fund will post 2.9007634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.