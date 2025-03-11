Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer David Martin Harney Sells 9,300 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total transaction of C$484,931.76.

David Martin Harney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total transaction of C$26,721.58.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 1.1 %

GWO stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.74. The firm has a market cap of C$47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$38.44 and a 1-year high of C$54.64.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.