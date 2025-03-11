Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla Sells 2,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,405.80. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $48,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $66,360.00.

Shares of GDYN opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.25 and a beta of 1.10. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after buying an additional 1,171,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after buying an additional 675,419 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 711,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

