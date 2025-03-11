Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – March 11th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in the retail sale of food and everyday household items. These companies, which include supermarkets and grocery chains, typically exhibit steady demand since they provide essential goods, making them a popular choice for investors seeking defensive investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $929.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $989.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $944.28. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $412.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $706.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.21. 2,413,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.54.

