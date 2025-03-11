Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, and PepsiCo are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate in the grocery retail and food distribution industry. They represent investments in firms responsible for providing essential consumer staples, such as food and household goods, which can offer steady revenue even in varying economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $29.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $934.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,959. The firm has a market cap of $414.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $989.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $943.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.56. 20,417,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,683,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $496.38. 2,909,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.19. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $3.78 on Monday, hitting $72.49. 13,943,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,474,347. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Featured Articles