Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Shares Purchased by General Atlantic L.P.

General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538,839 shares during the quarter. Grove Collaborative accounts for about 0.1% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned 6.35% of Grove Collaborative worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grove Collaborative by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

