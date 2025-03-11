Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 204,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 217,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Grown Rogue International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

