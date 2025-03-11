Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Guess? traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 188,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,180,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Guess? by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

