Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) VP Timothy Mckeon Sells 10,497 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Halliburton Stock Performance
HAL opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $41.56.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
