Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) CEO Adrian Joseph Daws Sells 11,076 Shares

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,594.43. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 645,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

