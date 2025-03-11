HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 35,714,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares in the company, valued at $34,519,491.30. This trade represents a 262.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.