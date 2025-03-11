Head to Head Contrast: Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Infinya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Magnera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Infinya N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Infinya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infinya 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnera and Infinya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than Infinya.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnera and Infinya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion 0.52 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.05 Infinya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infinya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnera.

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinya has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnera beats Infinya on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Infinya

(Get Free Report)

Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic. The Paper Rolls for Carton segment engages in the sale of recycled paper rolls for cartons to companies engaging in the manufacture of carton packages. The Carton Packaging segment engages in the sale of carton packaging products for consumer goods. The company was founded in 1951, and is headquartered in Hadera, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.