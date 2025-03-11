Head-To-Head Contrast: Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) versus Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Super Hi International and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Darden Restaurants 1 7 17 0 2.64

Profitability

Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $192.52, indicating a potential downside of 1.58%. Given Darden Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Super Hi International.

This table compares Super Hi International and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Darden Restaurants 9.01% 50.12% 9.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Hi International and Darden Restaurants”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $733.36 million 2.10 $25.26 million N/A N/A Darden Restaurants $11.58 billion 1.98 $1.03 billion $8.73 22.41

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Super Hi International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

