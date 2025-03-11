Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Director Peter Alan Lacey Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 200,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Peter Alan Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Peter Alan Lacey sold 96,464 shares of Hemostemix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$16,881.20.

Hemostemix Stock Down 10.7 %

HEM stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. Hemostemix Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

