Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) CEO Sells $50,060.85 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

HTBK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 339,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,117. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Quarry LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 103.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.