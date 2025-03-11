Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

