Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Holdings Reduced by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,817 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

