HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 360.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

