Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

