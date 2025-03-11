Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 192,421.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $338.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.21 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.20.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.