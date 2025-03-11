Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, February 27th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $364.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
