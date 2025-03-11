Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after buying an additional 187,903 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,168,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,060,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $251.41 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

