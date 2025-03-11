HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 6% – Still a Buy?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 850,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,315,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in HUYA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
