Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Trading 3.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 75,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Hywin Trading Up 3.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $49 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.
Hywin Company Profile
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
