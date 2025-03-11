ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Up 8.4% – What’s Next?

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.20 and last traded at $140.95. 215,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 226,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.05.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

