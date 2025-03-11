Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Illumina also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50 EPS.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,593. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

