ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly Buys 318,116 Shares

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly purchased 318,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,360.87 ($8,403.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.86.

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

