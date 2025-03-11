Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 133.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Yext by 36.0% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 900,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Yext by 224.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 356,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Yext by 370.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 378,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Yext Trading Down 0.7 %

YEXT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.34. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

