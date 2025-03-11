Inceptionr LLC Invests $249,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.45 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

