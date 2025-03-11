Inceptionr LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,364 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $47,712,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $18,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $16,712,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

