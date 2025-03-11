Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,967,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,379,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.