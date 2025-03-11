Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 478.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 556,148 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $3,449,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 165.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 124,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.89%.

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

