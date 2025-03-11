Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran purchased 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

