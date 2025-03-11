Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 12,789 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 201,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

