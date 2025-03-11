Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 118,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

