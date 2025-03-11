Independent Advisor Alliance Has $9.28 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3,459.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,346 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 473,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVT opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
