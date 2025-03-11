Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.36 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

