Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,342 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.11% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,469,000 after buying an additional 673,420 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $7,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,499,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 289,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FSK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

