Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 461,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,475,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.39% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

