Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $79.97 and a one year high of $106.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

